Seven cosy pubs and bars in Doncaster with an open fire

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve taken a look at all the pubs and bars in Doncaster with a roaring log fire and compiled them into a list of the very best.
Did we miss any out? Be sure to let us know!
1. The Masons Arms
The Masons Arms, 22 Market Place, Doncaster DN1 1ND. Rating: 4.3 out of 5 (based on 327 Google Reviews). "Excellent pub. Warm, welcoming and friendly. A great atmosphere and superb beer awaits you."
Photo: Google
2. Three Horse Shoes
Three Horse Shoes, Town End, DN5 9AG. Rating: 4.2/5 (based on 104 Google Reviews). "Really friendly place and the fire was a god send."
Photo: -
3. The Boat Inn
The Boat Inn, Lower Sprotbrough, DN5 7NB. Rating: 4.1/5 (based on 1,463 Google Reviews). "Had lunch in this cracking place. Food was fantastic, service was remarkable and all the staff were so polite and well-mannered."
Photo: -
4. Grove Inn
Grove Inn, York Road, DN5 8HL. Rating: 4.4/5 (based on 129 Google Reviews). "Really nice and friendly place. Always a warm welcome."
Photo: -