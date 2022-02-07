Sadness as Covid pandemic forces popular Doncaster cafe to permanently close

The owners of The Cabin in Brecks Lane, Kirk Sandall said: “It is with much regret that we have to announce that The Cabin is now closed.

“This is due to the ongoing effects of the pandemic.

“I’m sure you have all seen in the news how difficult the hospitality sector has found the last two years and sadly we have been no exception to this.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cabin in Kirk Sandall has closed its doors.

“We are so sorry that we were not able to make this work for us all and please know that we have done everything that we possibly could to keep the shop open.

“This decision has been a difficult one to make as we have loved being your local cafe.