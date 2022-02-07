Sadness as Covid pandemic forces popular Doncaster cafe to permanently close
A popular Doncaster cafe has closed permanently after becoming the latest victim of the pandemic.
The owners of The Cabin in Brecks Lane, Kirk Sandall said: “It is with much regret that we have to announce that The Cabin is now closed.
“This is due to the ongoing effects of the pandemic.
“I’m sure you have all seen in the news how difficult the hospitality sector has found the last two years and sadly we have been no exception to this.
“We are so sorry that we were not able to make this work for us all and please know that we have done everything that we possibly could to keep the shop open.
“This decision has been a difficult one to make as we have loved being your local cafe.
“We would like to thank all of our loyal staff and customers over the years for your help and support especially through difficult times.”