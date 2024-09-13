Rodeos Doncaster: Opening date announced for new country and western bar

Yee-ha – an opening date has been announced for a new country and western bar in Doncaster city centre.

Rodeos Doncaster, which bosses have said will be the “ultimate country music destination in Doncaster” will open its doors in Lazarus Court later this month.

Sharing the news of the opening on Facebook, a spokesperson said: “21 September, we are opening the doors to our brand new spot on Lazarus Court in Doncaster City!

“We've been workin' like crazy to bring y'all somethin' special, and we can't wait to show off this fresh, country inspired concept to the whole city.

“The countdown is on, so mark your calendars and get ready for a hoedown like no other!”

Earlier this week, the boss of the new bar hit back at a Wolverhampton venue with the same name which has threatened the new Doncaster bar with legal action.

In a statement, spokesperson Richard Christison said: "It’s become apparent that they believe they solely own the name ‘Rodeos’ and that no one else must use it. They have tried lots of different tactics and threats to try and intimidate us to change our name.

"Which of course, is not going to happen.

“Never in all of my years in business have I ever seen anything more petty. I just want to make it clear to our customers old and new, that we have absolutely nothing to do with them.

“It appears they are clutching at straws. The locations are in separate towns, so naturally there should be no confusion for our customers.”

The new Doncaster bar was first announced in August and a spokesperson said: “With a cosy and welcoming atmosphere, partygoers can expect to enjoy their favorite country tunes while sipping on delicious drinks from our brand new cocktail menu, while soaking in the lively new settings at the new bar.

"But that's not all, Rodeos will also boast brand new seperate function room venue upstairs, with seperate entrance named ‘Gallery’ complete with a brand new bar, stage, dazzling lights and top of the line sound equipment.

“This means that guests can look forward to enjoying new events in the town, creating an unforgettable experience for all who visit.”