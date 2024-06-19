Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Restaurant giant Nando’s is opening its second branch in Doncaster today.

The famous chicken restaurant is bringing the heat to the city this summer with the opening of its second site at York Road.

A spokesperson said: “Peri-Peri fans rejoice – Nando’s is excited to be opening its doors and firing up the grills in its second restaurant in Doncaster.

The new restaurant will be serving all your favourite Nando’s dishes including the recently launched Fully Loaded Wrap, Peri-Chicken Gravy, Bottomless Soft Swirl and frozen cocktails.

Nando's is opening a second branch in Doncaster today (June 19).

A Rubro machine means you can now enjoy bottomless iced tea, and of course there’s plenty of Peri-Peri to keep things extra saucy too.

Nando’s champions it’s Southern African heritage by continually working with South African based artists and designers across all aspects of its restaurants including structural light pendants and bespoke fabrics.

Vibrant artworks from South African artists are also displayed throughout the restaurant, as part of Nando’s ongoing partnership with Spier Arts Trust. Keep an eye out for Nando’s first-ever fully recycled countertop on the Sauce Station too.

To deliver the unique Nando’s experience and its irresistible Peri-Peri to its new customers, Nando’s has created jobs for people in the area. These include hiring three roles through local charity Future Pathways CIC - who provide alternative provision, youth clubs, support, volunteer opportunities and education in Doncaster.

The charity will also receive food donations from the restaurant as part of Nando’s ‘No Chuckin’ Our Chicken’ initiative.

Restaurant manager, Ben Thompson said: “We’re so excited to be opening our second restaurant in Doncaster.

"The restaurant looks amazing. We’re looking forward to welcoming customers with our irresistible flame-grilled Peri-Peri and good vibes.”

The new site seats 116 inside and 20 outside.

Flavour fans will also be able to click and collect, takeaway and order via Deliveroo, to enjoy their Nando’s at home.

Nando’s Doncaster – York Road restaurant can be found at Unit 9 Danum Retail Park Newcomen Road and will be open from June 19 2024 from 11am seven days a week.

