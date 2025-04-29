Rebuilding of Doncaster pub ravaged by fire under way

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Work to rebuild and refurbish a popular Doncaster pub ravaged by fire is under way.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Marr Lodge was devastaed by a huge inferno last September and has been closed to customers since then.

In a recent update, a spokesperson for the bar said: “You will be pleased to know that the refit will be starting shortly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It will be very exciting to see the renovation of our fantastic carvery and main menu will be available soon.”

Rebuilding of Marr Lodge is under way following a serious blaze last September.

Following the blaze at the pub in Barnsley Road, bosses pledged to come back “bigger, brighter and even better” after the fire.

Crews from across South Yorkshire tackled the huge blaze at its height and the pub has been cordoned off and boarded up since.

Flames broke out shortly after 1am on September 16 last year at the pub which stands on the main Doncaster to Barnsley A635 road and has become popular for its Sunday carvery.