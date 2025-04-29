Rebuilding of Doncaster pub ravaged by fire under way
The Marr Lodge was devastaed by a huge inferno last September and has been closed to customers since then.
In a recent update, a spokesperson for the bar said: “You will be pleased to know that the refit will be starting shortly.
"It will be very exciting to see the renovation of our fantastic carvery and main menu will be available soon.”
Following the blaze at the pub in Barnsley Road, bosses pledged to come back “bigger, brighter and even better” after the fire.
Crews from across South Yorkshire tackled the huge blaze at its height and the pub has been cordoned off and boarded up since.
Flames broke out shortly after 1am on September 16 last year at the pub which stands on the main Doncaster to Barnsley A635 road and has become popular for its Sunday carvery.
