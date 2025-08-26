Re-opening date for Doncaster pub badly damaged in petrol bomb attack

A popular Doncaster pub badly damaged in a devastating petrol bomb attack is set to re-open its doors this week almost a year after the incident.

Marr Lodge was left a charred ruin last September following the huge blaze which ripped through the premises.

But the bar will finally bounce back into business this week.

A pub spokesperson said: “The wait is finally over – we will be opening to the public on Friday 29 August at noon.

"We can’t wait to welcome you all back.”

The venue, a local favourite for food, carveries and family occasions, has undergone a major rebuild and refurbishment following the incident on September 16 last year.

At one point, it was feared someone was trapped inside.

Fortunately, no lives were lost; but the physical and emotional damage was significant.

At the height of the blaze, crews from across South Yorkshire tackled the flames at the pub which lies on the main A635 Barnsley Road between Doncaster and Barnsley in the small village of Marr.

While Michelle Allison, the long-time licensee of Marr Lodge, has remained in her home adjacent to the pub, her team of 25 staff members lost their jobs overnight and Michelle lost her livelihood.

But now, Marr Lodge is preparing to reopen with new energy, new investment, new jobs and the same sense of community it has always stood for.

“This pub is part of who I am,” says Michelle. “I’ve missed our lovely team, I’ve missed our fabulous regulars, and there’s been times I just didn’t think we’d ever reopen.

"To see it rise again means everything and we can’t wait to throw the doors open again.”

Andy Crawford, managing director of Pub People said: “We’ve all had those late-night phone calls; and when this one came, it turned out to be one of the most chilling moments of my career.

"But thanks to incredible support from the South Yorkshire Fire Brigade, our site contractors and colleagues across the business, we’re finally back on track.”

The £1.2 million rebuild was managed by local firm Togel Contractors Ltd with guidance from Pub People.

The new Marr Lodge will offer a refreshed look, a broader food menu and more emphasis on creating an experience, while still staying true to its carvery roots and community feel.