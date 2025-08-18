Wholesale giant Booker is launching Scoot – its new innovative rapid grocery ordering platform – in Armthorpe and Carcroft this August.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This service is available to all the wholesaler’s symbol brands – including Premier, Londis, Budgens and Family Shopper.

This exciting new service will provide customers in the area with faster, more convenient access to essential items from their local independent retailer, delivering groceries to their customers’ doors, in as little as 30 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The store will continue offering its wide selection of groceries on site, with the enhancement to its service set to meet the growing demand for fast, reliable delivery options.

Rapid service Scoot delivers Londis and Budgens groceries to doors in Doncaster.

Booker is the UK’s largest food and drink wholesaler, and as the rapid grocery platform owner, facilitates the ordering, payment, and picking processes through the Scoot app. Its independent retailers are solely responsible for organising the delivery – whether they handle it in-house or use a third party.

The launch of Scoot in Armthorpe and Carcroft is set to provide a valuable new service to the surrounding communities, offering convenience and flexibility for busy shoppers. The service is designed to help local retailers thrive in the ever-growing home delivery market while ensuring a

smooth and affordable introduction for all participating stores, as well as strengthening connections between consumers and their neighbourhood store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Consumers can download the Scoot app to access exclusive promotions and start shopping from local stores with ease.

Kopi Kalanathan, store owner of Londis Armthorpe and Budgens Carcroft said: “We’re thrilled to introduce Scoot into our stores. The service has already boosted our delivery sales, and our customers are excited about the convenience it provides.

“The support from the Scoot team has been excellent, and we’re proud to offer this new service to our communities.”

Booker’s Head of Home Delivery, Damian Sanderson, said: “It’s exciting to see Londis Armthorpe and Budgens Carcroft and their teams embrace Scoot. The service is growing quickly, and we’re pleased to see how well it’s being embraced by retailers and customers alike.”