Put a zing in your step this autumn with Camden Town Brewery’s new seasonal lager.

Introducing Camden's newest seasonal beer, a West Coast Pilsner, Zing!

(This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.) At Camden Town Brewery, they love to embrace the change of seasons and when it comes to the crisp air (brrr), crunching leaves and all the woodland aromas that autumn has to offer, what’s not to love?

That’s why they’ve brewed ZING!, a West Coast Pilsner that's the perfect seasonal brew to enjoy as the days get colder and the nights get darker.

Looking for a little more from your lager? West Coast Pilsner’s will give you exactly that. Camden ZING! is reminiscent of the classic West Coast style IPAs that are synonymous with the early craft beer movement, giving big citrus and piney notes with a fresh, crisp taste.

Brewed to emanate the fresh flavour and feeling of autumn, ZING! is cold and crispy like a regular Pilsner, but with a smack of old and new school citrusy American hops. It only takes a quick pull of the tab to reveal the fresh piney scent and before you know it, you’re pouring a glass of your new favourite beer.

A spokesman said: “We knew ZING! deserved a bright and vibrant design to reflect its punchy flavour, so we designed the can in a zesty lime and piney forest green in celebration of its big and bold flavours. You can’t miss it!

“Now the perfect way to enjoy our new beer is by pairing it with our other fresh pour, Unfiltered. Unfiltered Hells is part of our small batch innovation series, Arch 55. Born under the arches in Camden, at the original home of Hells, our new idea beers are the perfect way for lager lovers to try something new - Brewed with Perle hops for a smooth, full-bodied and packed full of complex flavours and aromas. This Bavarian inspired larger is set to leave you screaming for an encore.”

Fred Nesbitt, Head of Marketing at Camden Town Brewery, said: “Our latest seasonal beer ZING! is inspired by the changing of the seasons and the emergence of the West Coast Pilsner style from US craft brewers. When we saw these, we knew we needed to turn our hand to this style as we have always loved innovating in the lager space. ZING! Has those big bold west cold flavours we are all nostalgic about but with a clean body and crispy finish.”

Camden’s ZING! is available from Sainsbury’s and online via the Camden web shop from October. Available in 440ml cans with an ABV of 5.6%.

For more information, please visit www.camdentownbrewery.com