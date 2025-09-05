Pub to be built in middle of Doncaster Racecourse for this year's St Leger

Racegoers at this year’s St Leger Festival will really have something to raise a glass to – their very own pub inside Doncaster Racecourse.

The pop-up pub is returning — and it’s got a brand-new home and name.

The St Leger Tavern will take pride of place on the Champagne Lawn – and everyone with County, Premier, or Hospitality access wlll be able to pop into the bar, known last year as The Winning Post.

A Doncaster Racecourse spokesperson said: “Soak up the atmosphere, enjoy a drink with friends, and raise a glass to world-class racing at Doncaster.”

This year’s Betfred St Leger Festival takes place at Doncaster Racecourse from September 11-14 and will kick off with Ladies Day on the Thursday.

Friday is Doncaster Cup day, while Saturday is of course, the main event of the festival, the world’s oldest Classic horse race, the St Leger itself.

Sunday will be a family fun day.

