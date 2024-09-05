Pub to be built in middle of Doncaster Racecourse for this year's St Leger

Racegoers at this year’s St Leger Festival will really have something to raise a glass to – their very own pub inside Doncaster Racecourse.

The Winning Post pub will be open from September 12 to 14 for punters to enjoy this year’s Betfred St Leger Festival and will offer a wide range of drinks and traditional atmosphere.

A Doncaster Racecourse spokesperson said: “We’re thrilled to introduce our newest feature at The Betfred St Leger Festival - The Winning Post pub.

"With unbeatable views of the finishing line, there’s no better place to catch all the racing action while enjoying your favorite drink.”

The pop-up pub offers racegoers “an extraordinary experience” and a spokesperson added: “Attendees can now immerse themselves in the excitement of the races from the Centre Course at our exclusive Winning Post Pub, where a unique package combines comfort, convenience, and unparalleled views of the finish line.”

ThE package provides racegoers with an outdoor table in a dedicated pub and garden area with a selection of beer, wine, or soft drinks, along with a food voucher to keep them refreshed and satisfied throughout the day.

The package also includes an admission ticket and a race day programme.

And with a convenient bar and betting facilities located right in the area, guests can place their bets and enjoy a drink without missing a second of the action.

The Winning Post Pub is available from Thursday 12 to Saturday 14 September. Secure your spot now by clicking the link HERE for further details.