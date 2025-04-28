Preparations under way for huge Doncaster city centre beer festival this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Preparations are under way for a huge city centre beer festival in Doncaster this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three-day Doncaster Beer Festival will be held in the heart of Doncaster from Friday to Sunday – with real ale fans in for a feast of brews as well as live music and food.

The event is being held for the first time since 2018 and will take place in Sir Nigel Gresley Square, with the area fenced off to pedestrians as preparations get under way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spectacular will boast real ale, beers, lagers, ciders, craft beers, spirits and a cocktail bar, with more than 80 real ales on offer.

Preparations are under way for Doncaster Beer Festival.

There will also be live entertainment from local bands and festival catering, with the weekend hosted by Ryan Swain.

Details of the music line up have been announced and the full bill is:

FRIDAY 5pm to 10pm

THE LAZY JAYNES

Full live four-piece band with a female vocalist. Rock, pop and soul

JAMES TAPLIN

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Singer-songwriter from Doncaster, preaching the blues with the heart of folk and the voice of soul.

POLYGON RAIN

4-piece electronic rock band from Doncaster.

SATURDAY Noon to 10pm

FUNKY BUSINESS

Funky Business are 5-piece cover band with a funky twist bringing you a selection of soul, funk, dance and disco classics guaranteed to get you on your feet.

ALI & DAVE-O

Popular local duo, Ali is a songwriter playing finger-picked guitar and singing with long time band mate Dave-O

GREEN OAK MORRIS MEN

A traditional Morris Dance group from Doncaster

ROCK CHOIR

Rock Choir members from across the region, 100 to be precise!

THE CHILLI NACHOS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster based blues/country rock band. Four like-minded dudes who just love playing live music.

SUNDAY 12pm to 8pm

DONCASTER UKULELE GROUP

Starting with 20 members 10 years ago, the group has grown and grown, runners-up in the Ukulele Society of Great Britain Band of the Year.

SCARLETT KIRWAN

Scarlett's music is a blend of pop and folk-exploring both elements of the genres in her own unique way.

LIAM WALKER

Singer/Songwriter with a unique and powerful vocal, Liam takes his inspiration from the folk greats, but the delivery of his songs is totally one of a kind.

UKULELE BAILEY

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Possessed by the darker side of Formby this bearded bastion of banal bathos batters his ukulele into submission with a song with one clear message -Music Hall is not dead and Max Miller was Shakespeare's heir.

TOM TRAUBERT'S BLUES

Tom Traubert Blues four-piece originals band blending elements of alternative rock, folk, blues and even hints of jazz and soul.

The event is supported by City of Doncaster Council, the local branch of the Campaign for Real Ale and will coincide with the Delicious Doncaster Food & Drink Festival which is being held on the same weekend.

It is being organised by the people who brought the Doncaster Balloon Festival to Town Fields last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organiser David Bailey said: “The event is new to Doncaster for 2025.

“Following on from the successful Doncaster Balloon Festival in 2024, I am delighted to be bringing one of my beer festivals to my home town of Doncaster.”