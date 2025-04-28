Preparations under way for huge Doncaster city centre beer festival this weekend
The three-day Doncaster Beer Festival will be held in the heart of Doncaster from Friday to Sunday – with real ale fans in for a feast of brews as well as live music and food.
The event is being held for the first time since 2018 and will take place in Sir Nigel Gresley Square, with the area fenced off to pedestrians as preparations get under way.
The spectacular will boast real ale, beers, lagers, ciders, craft beers, spirits and a cocktail bar, with more than 80 real ales on offer.
There will also be live entertainment from local bands and festival catering, with the weekend hosted by Ryan Swain.
Details of the music line up have been announced and the full bill is:
FRIDAY 5pm to 10pm
THE LAZY JAYNES
Full live four-piece band with a female vocalist. Rock, pop and soul
JAMES TAPLIN
Singer-songwriter from Doncaster, preaching the blues with the heart of folk and the voice of soul.
POLYGON RAIN
4-piece electronic rock band from Doncaster.
SATURDAY Noon to 10pm
FUNKY BUSINESS
Funky Business are 5-piece cover band with a funky twist bringing you a selection of soul, funk, dance and disco classics guaranteed to get you on your feet.
ALI & DAVE-O
Popular local duo, Ali is a songwriter playing finger-picked guitar and singing with long time band mate Dave-O
GREEN OAK MORRIS MEN
A traditional Morris Dance group from Doncaster
ROCK CHOIR
Rock Choir members from across the region, 100 to be precise!
THE CHILLI NACHOS
Doncaster based blues/country rock band. Four like-minded dudes who just love playing live music.
SUNDAY 12pm to 8pm
DONCASTER UKULELE GROUP
Starting with 20 members 10 years ago, the group has grown and grown, runners-up in the Ukulele Society of Great Britain Band of the Year.
SCARLETT KIRWAN
Scarlett's music is a blend of pop and folk-exploring both elements of the genres in her own unique way.
LIAM WALKER
Singer/Songwriter with a unique and powerful vocal, Liam takes his inspiration from the folk greats, but the delivery of his songs is totally one of a kind.
UKULELE BAILEY
Possessed by the darker side of Formby this bearded bastion of banal bathos batters his ukulele into submission with a song with one clear message -Music Hall is not dead and Max Miller was Shakespeare's heir.
TOM TRAUBERT'S BLUES
Tom Traubert Blues four-piece originals band blending elements of alternative rock, folk, blues and even hints of jazz and soul.
The event is supported by City of Doncaster Council, the local branch of the Campaign for Real Ale and will coincide with the Delicious Doncaster Food & Drink Festival which is being held on the same weekend.
It is being organised by the people who brought the Doncaster Balloon Festival to Town Fields last year.
Organiser David Bailey said: “The event is new to Doncaster for 2025.
“Following on from the successful Doncaster Balloon Festival in 2024, I am delighted to be bringing one of my beer festivals to my home town of Doncaster.”
