Popular Doncaster seafood restaurant set to re-open after two month shutdown

Clam and Cork, inside Doncaster’s Fish Market, was forced to partially close in April after a chef fell ill with a sickness bug.

Since then, the normally bustling venue has had limited service and opening hours with customers enquiring about when the venue would re-open.

It is understood the closure has been down to staffing issues.

Bosses say Clam and Cork will bounce back into business this week.

Bosses have told the Free Press that the restaurant will be back open this Thursday, June 9.

It’s last update to customers came in April with a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page which read: "We have always strived to provide a consistent quality service for our customers and due to staff shortages don't think we can provide that today.

“We feel this is the right decision under the circumstances.

“In the coming weeks we are looking to provide a limited service whilst we get things in place. So although this may be not the best news for anyone who was looking to join us today, there is hope.

“We will keep you updated and do have some very exciting news to share.”

The restaurant, which first opened in 2018, has rapidly become one of Doncaster’s most popular dining venues, with diners coming from far and wide to sample a vast array of seafood and fish dishes as well as oysters and champagne.