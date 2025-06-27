Popular Doncaster restaurant to open second branch

A popular Doncaster city centre Turkish restaurant has annouced plans for a second branch.

Lalezar, which is based in East Laith Gate, has unveiled its new branch which will be in Scunthorpe town centre.

Community Facebook page North Lincolnshire Matters said: “Scunthorpe is set to welcome a taste of Turkey later this year as the name of its exciting new restaurant, Lalezar, has been officially revealed.

"Located in the heart of the town centre, the eatery promises to bring authentic Turkish cuisine to Doncaster Road.

"While an official opening date is yet to be announced, work is well under way to transform the former Boston Brothers bar into the town's latest culinary destination.

"The venture aims to introduce the rich and diverse flavours of Turkish cuisine to local residents, fulfilling a growing demand for varied dining experiences while simultaneously creating new job opportunities within the community.

"Lalezar is designed to accommodate 80 guests, featuring a thoughtfully planned interior.

”A state-of-the-art kitchen and an open-grill concept will offer diners an immersive experience, allowing them to witness the live preparation and grilling of their dishes in a lively atmosphere.

"The ground floor will seat 28 patrons, with additional dining space for 52 guests and essential facilities located on the first floor, promising a unique split-level dining environment.

"Beyond its culinary offerings, the establishment is projected to create approximately 16 new job opportunities, providing a welcome boost to local employment. Initially proposing operating hours from 11 am to 11 pm daily, including Bank Holidays, planners at North Lincolnshire Council have extended these, permitting the restaurant to operate until 1 am.”