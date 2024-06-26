Popular Doncaster restaurant to close for six-week refurbishment
A popular Doncaster city centre restaurant is closing its doors this summer to undergo a huge refurbishment.
La Rustica in Nether Hall Road will be closed from mid-July until the end of August, bosses have announced.
Revealing the shutdown on social media, a spokesperson said: “La Rustica will be closed from the 15 July until the end of August for refurbishment.
“So make sure you get your La Rustica fix before then.”
The Italian restaurant, famed for its cellar dining area, was previously Carlo’s.
