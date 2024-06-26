Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Doncaster city centre restaurant is closing its doors this summer to undergo a huge refurbishment.

La Rustica in Nether Hall Road will be closed from mid-July until the end of August, bosses have announced.

Revealing the shutdown on social media, a spokesperson said: “La Rustica will be closed from the 15 July until the end of August for refurbishment.

“So make sure you get your La Rustica fix before then.”

