Popular Doncaster pub set to re-open its doors after huge refurbishment
A popular Doncaster pub will re-open its doors today following a huge refurbishment.
The Eden Arms in Edenthorpe closed last month for the makeover.
A pub spokesperson said: “Our makeover is complete – here's a sneak peek.
"Join us from Thursday 11 July from 5pm for our reopening. We can't wait to welcome you all.”
The pub, near to the Tesco supermarket, serves food and a wide selection of drinks all year round and also offers drinkers a large beer garden during summer months.
