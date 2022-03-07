Popular Doncaster pub closes its doors as new managers announce 'exciting plans'
A popular Doncaster pub has closed its doors – as new managers prepare to announce ‘exciting plans.’
The Wheatley, at the junction of Thorne Road and Barnby Dun Road in Wheatley, has closed its doors temporarily – and is set to bounce back into life this weekend, a social media post announced.
Sharing details of the shutdown, a spokesman said: “Dear friends and patrons old and new.
“The pub and hotel are now closed due to a change of management. We will reopen as of noon on Saturday 12 March and welcome you all back.
“The pub and facilities will operate seven days a week again and we have exciting plans to bring the venue back to the community and radically improve the facilities.
“We have lots to do so please be patient during this transitional period. There will further updates over the coming days.
“Thank you all in advance from the Wheatley hotel staff and managment.”