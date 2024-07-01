Popular Doncaster pub closes its doors as huge refurbishment begins
The Eden Arms in Edenthorpe will be closed until July 11, bosses have announced.
A spokesperson for the pub on Eden Field Road said: “The wait is finally over!
“We are now closed for the next few weeks for our long awaited refurb. We are sooooo excited and can't wait to see the end results.
“We want to thank everyone’s patience over the last week or so, and we will see you all again from 5pm on the 11th of July.”
“We can't wait to be back in our fabulous pub when it's makeover is complete.”
Located in the heart of the community, The Eden Arms, near to the Tesco supermarket, serves pub food and a wide selection of drinks all year round and also offers drinkers a large beer garden during summer months.
