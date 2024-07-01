Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Doncaster pub has closed its doors so a huge refurbishment can get under way.

The Eden Arms in Edenthorpe will be closed until July 11, bosses have announced.

A spokesperson for the pub on Eden Field Road said: “The wait is finally over!

“We are now closed for the next few weeks for our long awaited refurb. We are sooooo excited and can't wait to see the end results.

The Eden Arms has closed its doors for a huge refurbishment.

“We want to thank everyone’s patience over the last week or so, and we will see you all again from 5pm on the 11th of July.”

“We can't wait to be back in our fabulous pub when it's makeover is complete.”