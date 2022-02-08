Popular Doncaster pub celebrates after being awarded new food hygiene rating
Staff at a popular Doncaster pub are celebrating after it was awarded a top food hygiene rating.
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 9:13 am
The Sportsman in Armthorpe Road has been awarded a five star rating in its latest inspection by the Food Standards Agency.
A spokesman said: “We are happy to announce that today we recieved yet another 5***** rating from the environmental health officer.
“Well done team keep up the great work.”
Doncaster’s food and drink establishments are regularly checked, with premises rated from zero to five on food hygiene.