Popular Doncaster pub celebrates after being awarded new food hygiene rating

Staff at a popular Doncaster pub are celebrating after it was awarded a top food hygiene rating.

By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 9:13 am

The Sportsman in Armthorpe Road has been awarded a five star rating in its latest inspection by the Food Standards Agency.

A spokesman said: “We are happy to announce that today we recieved yet another 5***** rating from the environmental health officer.

“Well done team keep up the great work.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Sportsman has been awarded a five star hygiene rating.

Doncaster’s food and drink establishments are regularly checked, with premises rated from zero to five on food hygiene.

Doncaster