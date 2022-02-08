Popular Doncaster pub celebrates after being awarded new food hygiene rating

The Sportsman in Armthorpe Road has been awarded a five star rating in its latest inspection by the Food Standards Agency.

A spokesman said: “We are happy to announce that today we recieved yet another 5***** rating from the environmental health officer.

“Well done team keep up the great work.”

