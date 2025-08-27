Popular Doncaster party pub stages week long Christmas party - in August
Biscuit Billy’s in Silver Street staged a Summer Christmas Party – combining a taste of summer with a bit of Christmas sprinked in.
So there were limbo competitions and buckets and spades as well as Christmas music and tinsel decorating the bar.
Staff even gave away personalised Biscuit Billy’s baubles and handed out Santa hats to customers.
And they even went as far as having a magical snowfall, with snowflakes drifting down on partygoers!
If that wasn’t enough, there was also a limited edition Summer and Christmas Cocktail topped with a mince pie for people to enjoy while revellers could also down shots flavoured with popular Christmas chocolate treat, After Eight wafer thin mints.