Popular Doncaster party pub stages week long Christmas party - in August

By Darren Burke
Published 27th Aug 2025, 12:35 BST
Revellers at a popular Doncaster party pub could be forgiven for thinking that Christmas had come early – after bosses trimmed up the bar with decorations and served up festive treats for a week-long party – in August.

Biscuit Billy’s in Silver Street staged a Summer Christmas Party – combining a taste of summer with a bit of Christmas sprinked in.

So there were limbo competitions and buckets and spades as well as Christmas music and tinsel decorating the bar.

Staff even gave away personalised Biscuit Billy’s baubles and handed out Santa hats to customers.

Biscuit Billy's staged a week long Christmas party.placeholder image
Biscuit Billy's staged a week long Christmas party.

And they even went as far as having a magical snowfall, with snowflakes drifting down on partygoers!

If that wasn’t enough, there was also a limited edition Summer and Christmas Cocktail topped with a mince pie for people to enjoy while revellers could also down shots flavoured with popular Christmas chocolate treat, After Eight wafer thin mints.

