Popular Doncaster party pub is named one of best bars in Britain

A popular Doncaster city centre pub famed for its party atmosphere has been named as one of the very best in Britain.

Biscuit Billy’s in Silver Street is among hundreds of pubs chosen as the country’s best form all over the UK and the Doncaster bar is one of over 250 venues in the running for a National Pub & Bar Award.

Operators from hundreds of venues across the UK are celebrating ahead of the long Easter weekend, with hundreds of businesses raising a glass to being nominated for a National Pub & Bar Award.

The annual event, which returns to London on Tuesday 24 June, highlights an eclectic range of venues across the whole of the UK by naming 94 sites as the best in their respective counties.

Biscuit Billy's in Silver Street has been named one of Britain's best bars.

In a change-up to previous years, the 94 County Winners will be announced live at the event, as well as Highly Commended venues for each area.

In total, 256 pubs and bars have been shortlisted throughout England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

In South Yorkshire, Biscuit Billy’s is up against Public in Sheffield and The Woodman in Rotherham.

“The aim of the National Pub & Bar Awards is simple,” says Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which runs the event. “We want to showcase how brilliant these businesses are and how valuable pubs and bars are to fabric of society across the whole of the UK.

“It has never been harder in hospitality. Whether it’s a countryside pub with rooms or a city centre bar showing live sport, these operations deserve widespread recognition and more customers – hopefully the National Pub & Bar Awards can help with both.”

The awards look at a number of elements that affect the customer journey, including marketing, digital presence, design, service, style of offer and investment. The venues now have over two months in which to trade off their achievement, before making their way to the National Pub and Bar Awards grand final in June.

Held at Big Penny Social in London, the final will welcome all 256 nominees to come together and celebrate their success, before discovering which venues will go on to become County and Regional Winners.

The awards night will also crown the Pub Group of the Year, Bar Group of the Year, The Tyrrells Tyrrellbly Good Taste Award – presented by the event’s headline sponsor – and, ultimately, the overall National Pub and Bar of the Year.

On top of that, the 2025 event will launch the Top 10 Pubs and Bars in the UK list, which has been voted for by hundreds of operators from across the country.

Biscuit Billy’s, which is officially known as The St Leger Tavern, celebrated its 200th birthday in 2014.

And it acquired its popular name through one of the pub’s longest serving landlords.

The Biscuit Billy's moniker came from landlord William Wills who also had a stall on Doncaster Market selling biscuits.

He was referred to as Biscuit Billy and pretty soon customers were saying ‘are we off to Biscuit Billy’s? and the name stuck.