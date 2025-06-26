A popular Doncaster party bar has been named one of the best in Britain after scooping success at a prestigious national awards ceremony.

Biscuit Billys in Silver Street was victorious at The National Pub and Bar Awards 2025, taking the county title as South Yorkshire’s number one pub.

The annual event in London saw 255 pubs and bars from across the UK bidding to be crowned number one, with The Bull in Charlbury, Oxfordshire taking the overall crown.

Following a change-up to previous years, 94 county winners were announced live at the awards, as well as Highly Commended venues for each area.

Simon and Lilly of Biscuit Billys.

All of the 2025 National Pub & Bar Awards winners, including County and Regional, can be found at nationalpubandbarawards.co.uk.

In South Yorkshire, Biscuit Billy’s was up against Public in Sheffield and The Woodman in Rotherham.

“The aim of the National Pub & Bar Awards is simple,” said Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which runs the event. “We want to showcase how brilliant these businesses are and how valuable pubs and bars are to fabric of society across the whole of the UK.

“It has never been harder in hospitality. Whether it’s a countryside pub with rooms or a city centre bar showing live sport, these operations deserve widespread recognition and more customers – hopefully the National Pub & Bar Awards can help with both.”

The awards look at a number of elements that affect the customer journey, including marketing, digital presence, design, service, style of offer and investment.

Held at Big Penny Social in London, the final also crowned the Pub Group of the Year, Bar Group of the Year, The Tyrrells Tyrrellbly Good Taste Award – presented by the event’s headline sponsor – and, ultimately, the overall National Pub and Bar of the Year.

Simon and Lilly Gaskell of Bisciuit Billys said: “Back at Easter, we received the incredible information that we were shortlisted in the top 96 of the nation.

"And now we’ve won such a fantastic award.

“Winning the award of County Winner for South Yorkshire is an incredible honour and a proud moment for our entire team.

"It’s a true recognition of the hard work, dedication and passion that goes into everything we do at Biscuit Billy’s - from creating a welcoming atmosphere to providing outstanding service and unforgettable experiences for all of our customers.

We’d like to take this opportunity to thank our amazing staff, loyal customers and local community for their ongoing support because without them, this wouldn’t have been possible.

We’re so proud to be able to bring this award home to South Yorkshire and can’t wait to continue doing what we love. Serving the people who make Biscuit Billy’s so special. Biscuit Billy’s, which is officially known as The St Leger Tavern, celebrated its 200th birthday in 2014.

And it acquired its popular name through one of the pub’s longest serving landlords.

The Biscuit Billy's moniker came from landlord William Wills who also had a stall on Doncaster Market selling biscuits.

He was referred to as Biscuit Billy and pretty soon customers were saying ‘are we off to Biscuit Billy’s?” and the name stuck.