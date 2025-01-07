Popular Doncaster firm unveils plans for new look store, bar, cafe and ice cream parlour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bosses at a popular Doncaster farm shop have unveiled ambitious plans to transform the venue with a new look store, bar, cafe and ice cream parlour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Farm Shop in Barnby Dun has closed its doors temporarily for some of the work to take place – with further changes set to be unveiled if plans for the makeover are given the go ahead by planning chiefs.

A spokesperson said: “We are closed a bit longer this New Year is to lay some infrastructure behind the scenes the first project of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You will see a huge change in the appearance and product choice with in the shop.

The Farm Shop in Barnby Dun has unveiled plans for a tipi style cafe. (Photo: The Farm Shop).

“The second part will come if we get planning in due course as a cafe extension to get more bums on seats and minimise wait time for customers to get a table."

The new area, if given the go ahead would include a tented “tipi” cafe extension and kitchen servery, as well as an ice cream parlour with a licensed bar.

The plans would see seating increase from 20 to 80 to 120 seats across an indoor and outdoor area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson added: “It will be an inside and outside space that can be opened up or closed and heated.

“This will allow us to theme a space for the seasons and host steak nights and such with our amazing local produce.

"It will create more jobs and support local businesses by having our outlet to bring the products and produce to an already established customer base.”

The shop will open again on January 15 at 9am.