Popular Doncaster city centre party pub closes its doors for makeover
A popular Doncaster city centre party pub has closed its doors for a New Year refurbishment.
Biscuit Billy’s in Silver Street closed at the weekend – but will be back in business later this week.
A spokespeson said: “We’re getting a makeover!
“We will be closed this week until Friday at 8pm as we work on some exciting renovations to make your experience even better,
“Thank you for your patience and we can’t wait to show you the refresh of Biscuit Billy’s.”
