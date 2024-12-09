Popular Doncaster city centre cafe announces opening of second outlet
The Jazz Cafe, which is based in Printing Office Street, has now unveiled Coffee@Harley-Joe’s in Balby.
A spokesperson for the Jazz Cafe said: “I want to thank my incredible team for completely holding the fort while we attend and open our new cafe.
"You are all my rockstar Jazzlings and without you guys none of this would be possible.
“For those that prefer an out of city centre, our seconnd venue is now open Monday to Saturday 8.30 to 4 for more of our fabulous food and drinks – new coffee too.”
Situated at 296 Balby Road the venue follows on from the firm’s city centre outlet which combines food and drink with regular live music events and concerts and replaced the former Torr’s cafe.
It serves breakfast, lunch, dinner and afternoon tea aswell as fresh coffee and also has a range of beers and wines available.