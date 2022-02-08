Popular Doncaster cafe 'reluctantly' put up for sale due to owner's ill health

Ellenders in Edlington has been advertised for sale by owner Darren Ellender – who is looking for offers around £8,000.

He described the business as an ‘established cafe for five years” and added: “Located on the main road in Edlington, two miles from the A1(M) with parking and widened door for wheelchair access.

"Ill heath forces reluctant sale.”

Ellenders cafe in Edlington is up for sale.

The cafe currently trades for seven days a week with rent at £500 a month.

The cafe was newly rewired six months ago, has seating for 14 people and a cooking area with griddles, a pot drying baine Marie, double fryer, four slice toaster, microwave, large water boiler an over the counter chiller and under counter freezer.

The rear has a large chest freezer, racking and storage, washing facilities, a separate toilet with sink and a yard and bin store.