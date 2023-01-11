Popular Doncaster bar closes as owner reveals 'intense stress' and 'astronomical costs'
The owner of a popular Doncaster cocktail bar has spoken of his ‘intense stress’ and ‘damage’ to his ‘physical and mental health’ after announcing the closure of the venue.
Pangea in High Street, Bawtry has closed its doors with immediate effect and has been boarded up.
Owner Asif Ilyas, who took over the bar in 2020, took to social media to post an emotional farewell to customers.
He said: “After nearly three years of business at Pangea, the time has sadly come to an end.
"The astronomical rise in costs, the intense stress, the lack of freedom, the damage to my health physically and mentally, tbh the list would go on.
"People see the high life and have no idea how low it can make you feel behind closed doors.
"I hope that people enjoyed themselves whenever they visited and It has been an amazing experience.
"I’ve met some wicked characters and had some unreal memories that I’ll keep forever.
"I really feel that starting this year healthier and happier was only possible if I put my pride to the side and moved on to something bigger and better.
"I just want to say thank you so much to everyone who supported us from day one, I’ll never forget that. Big love to all the staff through the years who I will continue to be there for whenever they need me.
“For right now, I’m going to have a much needed break. Onwards and upwards.”
On taking over the bar in 2020, Mr Ilyas described it as “a huge dream come true.”
He added: “As soppy as that may sound, me and my best friends have come together and we are taking over our favourite bar in Bawtry.
"I feel so proud and excited for this amazing new business venture and I would absolutely love to welcome all my beautiful friends and family down for a drink any time, and join us on this fantastic journey.
"There will be a lot of exciting developments we will be working on.”
The cocktail bar, which was described as ‘vibrant’ also boasted a restaurant.