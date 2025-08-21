Popular Doncaster all you can eat restaurant to open second branch

A popular Doncaster all you can eat Mediterranean restaurant is to open its second branch.

La Fiesta, which is situated in Armthorpe, will uneveil a second outlet in Leeds on September 12.

The exciting new concept will launch with an exclusive preview night on Wednesday 10 September, offering a 50% discount on all food bookings from 5pm.

Spaces are limited and can be booked HERE

This will be followed by the official public opening on Friday 12 September at noon.

Located on Merrion Way in the Merrion Centre, La Fiesta promises to immerse diners in the culinary traditions of Spain, Italy, Turkey, and Greece.

Menus are priced at £27.95 for lunch Monday to Thursday and £29.95 from Friday to Sunday.

Evening dining is £34.95 Monday to Thursday and £37.95 from Friday to Sunday.

Children under five eat for free and kids’ prices are £12.95 for lunch and £14.95 in the evening.

There’s also a student discount of 20% off food, Monday to Thursday.

Set across approximately 3,000 sq ft and seating up to 100 guests, the restaurant offers a unique service style and an all you can eat concept - with a twist - that fuses variety with fresh ingredients for an authentic Mediterranean experience.

Diners will begin their experience at a central salad bar with a wide choice of antipasti-style favourites, including classic Pinchos, Italian and Spanish cheeses, charcuterie, artisan breads, and Mediterranean-inspired salads.

Tapas is then made fresh to order and served to the table in waves throughout the meal.

Guests can order an initial three tapas dishes followed by two choices at a time from the menu, which is packed with an array of classic tapas dishes, seafood, grilled meats, rice and more, allowing for a flexible and tasty journey through Mediterranean cuisine.

A dedicated churros station complete with a flowing chocolate fountain offers a sweet ending to the dining experience.

Speaking about the launch, La Fiesta director, Masud Rana, said: “La Fiesta is a unique place where people can come together to enjoy a wide range of delicious Mediterranean food in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere, whatever the occasion.

“We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to create a fantastic dining space and vibrant ambiance, and we are hugely excited to reveal all to customers in the coming weeks.”

For more information about la Fiesta and its menus visit www.lafiestaleeds.co.uk/ or Instagram @lafiesta_leeds.