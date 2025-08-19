Police called to Doncaster pub as new managers leave after just four weeks

Police were called to a troubled Doncaster pub following reports of a disturbance – on the day that managers who took control of the bar just four weeks ago moved out.

Officers were called to The Newton Arms in Sprotbrough yesterday morning – and the pub was closed yesterday following the incident.

WJS, which runs the bar, has confirmed that a new management team has now been installed – only a month after new bosses were first installed.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Around 10.30am yesterday (Monday 18 August) we were called to reports of a disturbance in Sprotbrough Road, Doncaster.

“Officers attended and a public order offence was recorded.

"Enquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for WJS denied that the pub had been closed and added: “We just had a management change today.”

However, a post on the pub’s Facebook page read: “We apologise for being closed today and thank you for your understanding. We will be open as normal from tomorrow, with our full menu available. We look forward to welcoming you back.”

Last month, the new bosses promised “new beginnings and great times ahead” after taking charge.

Long-standing managers Craig and Karen Davis, who had been in charge at The Newton Arms in Sprotbrough for a decade, announced their departure in mid–July

A social media post announced: “Hello from the new team at The Newton Arms!

“I’m Carly and I’m excited to be one of the new faces behind the bar as we take over as the new operators.

“We can’t wait to make this a great community pub, a proper place to relax, have a laugh, and enjoy some good food and drink.

We’re keeping some of your favourites going, including the Sunday carvery, pie night every Monday, a poker night on Wednesdays and a pub quiz on Thursdays.

“We’d love for you to pop in and say hello. Here’s to new beginnings and great times ahead at the Newton Arms.”

Last month, Mr and Mrs Davis said: “We’ve been asked many times over the last few weeks why we are leaving and the simple fact is as single operators it is just too expensive for us to continue.

“The company who are coming in to run The Newton are WJS Pubs - they run over 30 pubs and are able to negotiate much better (cheaper) deals on things like rent, utilities, food, drinks, Sky etc which make a massive difference to the bottom line of a business.

"The minimum wage has increased dramatically too as have National Insurance contributions.

“We have never skimped on staff to provide customer service, so this is a cost we’ve also had to absorb.

“We’d like to leave on a happy note though and thank you all for the fantastic support you’ve shown The Newton, us and our family over ten amazing years, for supporting us through lockdown and from the moment we started.

“We would also like to thank all the amazing staff teams that have worked with us over the years – you have helped us make the pub what it is today.

“We wish the new operators all the best and will always hold The Newton and you guys dear in our hearts….so until we meet again. Thank you and goodbye.”

Reacting to the news of the new managers’ departure, one customer said: "New landlords are leaving the Newton now and packing up – that didn’t last long.”

Another said: “Jeezus, how long was it – bout one month?”

There were also complaints about the quality of the pub’s Sunday carvery with one saying dinners had gone “downhill” since the takeover.