Plans to open permanent caravan bar at Doncaster fishing spot approved

By Shannon Mower
Published 17th Oct 2024, 07:00 BST
The owner of a popular campsite and fishery in Doncaster has been granted a licence to sell alcohol on the site.

Last week, Doncaster Council’s Licensing Sub-Committee approved an application for an alcohol licence at Ferryboat Farm Fisheries in Old Denaby.

The applicant detailed plans to permanently open a caravan bar, which has previously operated on a temporary basis during events.

It will now open from 11am daily and close at 10pm Monday-Thursday and Sundays and 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Plans to open permanent caravan bar at Doncaster fishing spot at Ferry Boat Lane approved.

Alcohol will not be permitted to be taken off the site, however those who are camping will be allowed to take alcohol to their caravans and tents.

Five neighbouring residents submitted letters of opposition to the plans, stating concerns over potential anti-social behaviour, security of their properties and increased noise.

The sub-committee noted that no complaints had been made during events in the past, therefore there was no evidence supporting the objections.

