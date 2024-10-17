Plans to open permanent caravan bar at Doncaster fishing spot approved
Last week, Doncaster Council’s Licensing Sub-Committee approved an application for an alcohol licence at Ferryboat Farm Fisheries in Old Denaby.
The applicant detailed plans to permanently open a caravan bar, which has previously operated on a temporary basis during events.
It will now open from 11am daily and close at 10pm Monday-Thursday and Sundays and 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays.
Alcohol will not be permitted to be taken off the site, however those who are camping will be allowed to take alcohol to their caravans and tents.
Five neighbouring residents submitted letters of opposition to the plans, stating concerns over potential anti-social behaviour, security of their properties and increased noise.
The sub-committee noted that no complaints had been made during events in the past, therefore there was no evidence supporting the objections.
