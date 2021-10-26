Places in Doncaster offering family deals this half term

Family meal. Image by Maggie Morrill from Pixabay

Thanks to research by Thinkmoney, a list of bars, pubs and restaurants offering free (or very cheap) meals to kids over the October half term has been compiled.

Some of these chains are present in Doncaster – here’s the full list of them, the deals they are offering and their representative outlets.

Sizzling pub & grill: with any adult meal, kids can eat for just £1 extra. This deal is only active from Monday to Friday between 3pm and 7pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Three Horseshoes: Doncaster Road, Branton, DN3 3NL.

Hungry Horse: children can choose any small meal for £1 or any large meal for £1.50 from the children’s menu every Monday.

Cumberland: Thorne Road, DN2 5AA.

Mallard: Unit 14, Food Court Frenchgate Shopping Centre, DN1 1SW.

Farmhouse Inns: up to two children for each paying adult can get a meal for £1 from 18th – 29th of October. This deal does not apply to weekends.

Woodland Farm: Bullrush Grove, Balby, DN4 8SJ.

Brewers Fayre: for every adult who buys an all you can eat buffet breakfast (for £9.50), two accompanying children can eat for free (until 10:30am on weekdays, 11am on weekends).

Cheswold Lodge: Doncaster Leisure Park, Herten Way, Bawtry Road, DN4 7NW.