Places in Doncaster offering family deals this half term
A number of restaurant and bar chains are offering cheap or free meals to kids this half term.
Thanks to research by Thinkmoney, a list of bars, pubs and restaurants offering free (or very cheap) meals to kids over the October half term has been compiled.
Some of these chains are present in Doncaster – here’s the full list of them, the deals they are offering and their representative outlets.
Sizzling pub & grill: with any adult meal, kids can eat for just £1 extra. This deal is only active from Monday to Friday between 3pm and 7pm.
The Three Horseshoes: Doncaster Road, Branton, DN3 3NL.
Hungry Horse: children can choose any small meal for £1 or any large meal for £1.50 from the children’s menu every Monday.
Cumberland: Thorne Road, DN2 5AA.
Mallard: Unit 14, Food Court Frenchgate Shopping Centre, DN1 1SW.
Farmhouse Inns: up to two children for each paying adult can get a meal for £1 from 18th – 29th of October. This deal does not apply to weekends.
Woodland Farm: Bullrush Grove, Balby, DN4 8SJ.
Brewers Fayre: for every adult who buys an all you can eat buffet breakfast (for £9.50), two accompanying children can eat for free (until 10:30am on weekdays, 11am on weekends).
Cheswold Lodge: Doncaster Leisure Park, Herten Way, Bawtry Road, DN4 7NW.
Outside of Doncaster, restaurants owned by The Real Greek and Gordon Ramsey Restaurants are also putting on similar deals for families and children. However, these tend to be located towards the south of the country.