Pint size Doncaster coffee shop back in business after roadworks force closure

A pint-sized Doncaster coffee shop is back in business after temporarily being forced to close its door because of roadworks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brew Box, which is situated outside Doncaster Royal Infirmary, was forced to shutdown due to ongoing works to improve Thorne Road.

Earlier this week, a spokesperson said: “Unfortunately we have had to make a decision to close the shop – due to the extensive work going on around the building it is not practical nor safe to stay open.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The compact cafe opened its doors in a coverted police box in the summer of 2022, serving up a wide range of hot and cold drinks as well as snacks.

Brew Box was temporarily forced to close its doors because of roadworks.

The tiny takeaway is situated at the junction of Thorne Road and Armthorpe Road and was previously used as a mini police station where officers could rest, file reports and make contact with the main station as well as hold suspects until back-up could arrive.