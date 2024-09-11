Pint size Doncaster coffee shop back in business after roadworks force closure
Brew Box, which is situated outside Doncaster Royal Infirmary, was forced to shutdown due to ongoing works to improve Thorne Road.
Earlier this week, a spokesperson said: “Unfortunately we have had to make a decision to close the shop – due to the extensive work going on around the building it is not practical nor safe to stay open.”
The compact cafe opened its doors in a coverted police box in the summer of 2022, serving up a wide range of hot and cold drinks as well as snacks.
The tiny takeaway is situated at the junction of Thorne Road and Armthorpe Road and was previously used as a mini police station where officers could rest, file reports and make contact with the main station as well as hold suspects until back-up could arrive.
