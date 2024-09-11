Pint size Doncaster coffee shop back in business after roadworks force closure

By Darren Burke
Published 11th Sep 2024, 11:41 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A pint-sized Doncaster coffee shop is back in business after temporarily being forced to close its door because of roadworks.

Brew Box, which is situated outside Doncaster Royal Infirmary, was forced to shutdown due to ongoing works to improve Thorne Road.

Earlier this week, a spokesperson said: “Unfortunately we have had to make a decision to close the shop – due to the extensive work going on around the building it is not practical nor safe to stay open.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The compact cafe opened its doors in a coverted police box in the summer of 2022, serving up a wide range of hot and cold drinks as well as snacks.

Brew Box was temporarily forced to close its doors because of roadworks.placeholder image
Brew Box was temporarily forced to close its doors because of roadworks.

The tiny takeaway is situated at the junction of Thorne Road and Armthorpe Road and was previously used as a mini police station where officers could rest, file reports and make contact with the main station as well as hold suspects until back-up could arrive.

Related topics:DoncasterDoncaster Royal Infirmary

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice