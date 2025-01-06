Picturesque Doncaster village restaurant and pub announces immediate closure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bosses at a picturesque Doncaster village pub and restaurant have announced the venue’s immediate closure – blaming the shutdown on the cost of living crisis.

1903 Hooton Pagnell, situated in the tiny village on the border between South and West Yorkshire, shared the news via Facebook.

A spokesperson said: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the immediate closure of 1903 Hooton Pagnell.

“In the current economy, the hospitality industry has been hit incredibly hard, and with new regulations and large wage increases incoming, unfortunately the business is not currently financially viable.

1903 Hooton Pagnell has announced its immediate closure.

“This is not all negative. A huge amount of work is under way behind the scenes in the hope to have 1903 reopened under new ownership, so keep an eye out for updates.”

Manager Kieran Barker added: “The last couple of years have been incredible and we want to thank all of our wonderful customers - and those who have become good friends - for all of their support.

"It has been a wild ride and we feel privileged to have been involved and able to host so many of your celebrations and occasions.

"Following the decision that was made to close and the change in ownership, this feels like the right time for us to move on to pastures new.

"When the pub is reopened, you can definitely expect to see us on the right side of the bar - Kieran looking much less stressed!

"A huge thank you goes out to our staff past and present for all of their hard work, we could not have done it without them. Goodbye for now.”