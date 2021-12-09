Peak District: Seven pubs and bars that are dog friendly

If you’d like to take your beloved pet pooch out for a pint with you, here’s seven great places where you can do just that (as a side note, don’t give them any of your pint!).
1. Ye Olde Nag's Head
Ye Olde Nag's Head, Cross Street, Castleton, Hope Valley, S33 8WH. Rating: 4.4/5 (based on 1,018 Google Reviews). "Fantastic food, good beer, dog friendly. Very welcoming."
The Shoulder of Mutton, 23 Mansfield Road, S41 0JE. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 108 Google Reviews). "Lovely atmosphere, plus great beers at very good prices."
3. Packhorse Inn
Packhorse Inn, Main Street, Little Longstone, Bakewell, DE45 1NN. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 641 Google Reviews). "Fabulous food, friendly staff and lovely surroundings."
4. Royal Oak
Royal Oak, Hurdlow, Buxton, SK17 9QJ. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 1,221 Google Reviews). "Fantastic food, good ale. Nice site, great staff."
