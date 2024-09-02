Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A newly refurbished Doncaster city centre cafe and sandwich bar has gone on the market.

The outlet in Hall Gate is on offer with a leasehold of £69,950 and is described as a “town centre cafe bistro.”

Vendors Rightbiz said: “Newly refurbished just a short time ago and located in the town centre, this cafe bar style venue is perfect for those looking to operate a daytime coffee shop and cafe, with an evening bistro or cocktail bar service in the evenings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The cafe bar is only being sold for family reasons and the owners wish to return to their homeland, so the sale represents a good opportunity to take a fully fitted and equipped venue, licensed to serve alcohol, on very reasonable rent and low overheads.

"Excellent on-street parking and pavement seating for customers. Attractive frontage with entry to an open plan dining area with seating for at least 36 customers.”

Full details are available HERE