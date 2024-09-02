Newly refurbished Doncaster city centre cafe and bar goes on market
The outlet in Hall Gate is on offer with a leasehold of £69,950 and is described as a “town centre cafe bistro.”
Vendors Rightbiz said: “Newly refurbished just a short time ago and located in the town centre, this cafe bar style venue is perfect for those looking to operate a daytime coffee shop and cafe, with an evening bistro or cocktail bar service in the evenings.
"The cafe bar is only being sold for family reasons and the owners wish to return to their homeland, so the sale represents a good opportunity to take a fully fitted and equipped venue, licensed to serve alcohol, on very reasonable rent and low overheads.
"Excellent on-street parking and pavement seating for customers. Attractive frontage with entry to an open plan dining area with seating for at least 36 customers.”
