New Vietnamese restaurant set to open its doors in heart of Doncaster city centre

A brand new Vietnamese restaurant is set to open its doors in the heart of Doncaster city centre this week.

Lá Vietnamese will open in the former Yorkshire Bank premises opposite the Mansion House on Friday, serving a wide array of south east Asian dishes.

The restaurant will open its doors for the first time on Friday (July 12) and a spokesperson said: “Located right in the heart of Doncaster, our restaurant is the perfect destination for those wanting to savour traditional Vietnamese dishes.

"With a cosy and inviting atmosphere, you will feel as though you are returning home.

La Vietnamese will open in Doncaster this weekend.

"After months of hard work and anticipation we are eager to share our love for Vietnamese cuisine with you.”

Among the dishes on offer will be chilli squid, pork and beef wrapped in betel leaves, crispy spring rolls, huế beef noodle soup, honey glazed chicken, grilled fish as well as desserts including pandan leaf pudding cake, ice cream and bubble tea.

The spokesperson added: “We meticulously select our ingredients to ensure freshness and quality. Our dishes are crafted by a team of professional and experienced chefs, bringing you delicious and enticing flavours.

“Our friendly and attentive staff at "Lá" are always ready to serve you with the best service, ensuring a comfortable and satisfying dining experience.”

The restaurant, which will be situated at 16 High Street, will be open from 11am to 11pm seven days a week.