New Turkish grill house restaurant opens its doors in Doncaster

A brand new Turkish restaurant and grill house has opened its doors in Doncaster city centre.

The Taksim Grill House is now open for business on Nether Hall Road, serving up a wide range of authentic Turkish and Mediterranean cuisine, including chargrilled kebabs.

The menu also includes sizzling skewers and smoky grills and takeaways are also available.

The restaurant is open from 11am to 10pm every day.

For more details and bookings, please visit the Taksim Grill House Facebook page HERE