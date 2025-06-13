New Turkish grill house restaurant opens its doors in Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 13th Jun 2025, 09:14 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A brand new Turkish restaurant and grill house has opened its doors in Doncaster city centre.

The Taksim Grill House is now open for business on Nether Hall Road, serving up a wide range of authentic Turkish and Mediterranean cuisine, including chargrilled kebabs.

The menu also includes sizzling skewers and smoky grills and takeaways are also available.

The restaurant is open from 11am to 10pm every day.

For more details and bookings, please visit the Taksim Grill House Facebook page HERE

Related topics:DoncasterFacebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice