New street food steak takeaway set to open its doors in Doncaster

A new street food takeaway serving up steak and burgers is set to open its doors in Doncaster.

Steak Bite, promising ‘street food that bites back’ is a brand-new street food-inspired venture from the creators of Death By Fudge and Shocal Doncaster.

A spokesperson for the new outlet, which will be based in Rossington said: “We have teamed up to launch a flavour-packed concept that’s all about big bites, premium ingredients, and seriously good food.

The menu will include loaded steak bowls, sizzling steak sandwiches and classic steak frites, gourmet burgers and premium sides as well as “flavoursome, house-made sauces to tie it all together.”

Steak Bite is set to open its doors in Doncaster. (Photo: Steak Bite).

The spokesperson added: “Our menu is dynamic and ever-changing, so there’s always something new to try.

“Behind the scenes, we’ve got a professionally trained chef who’s spent years cooking at an established steakhouse – bringing that level of quality straight to the street food scene.

Ingredients will come from The Farm Shop in Barnby Dun and the outlet will be based in King Avenue, Rossington.

The spokesperson added: “We’ll be based at our fixed premises in Rossington, with regular pop-up appearances across Doncaster and beyond. Whether you’re coming to us or catching us on the move, Steak Bite is never far away.

“Get ready, Doncaster — your next food obsession is nearly here.

“This isn’t just steak – this is Steak Bite.”

For more details about the new takeaway, you can email [email protected] or visit the Steak Bite Facebook page, which can be found HERE, for updates