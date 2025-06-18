New reign for Doncaster pub as managers announce departure in emotional message
Under the heading “all good things must come to an end,” the managers of The Newton Arms in Sprotbrough have announced they will be leaving the pub next month.
In a Facebook post they wrote: “We’ve had an amazing 10 years here at The Newton but have made the decision to leave the pub next month.
“We wanted all our fantastic customers to know early before the rumour mill started and hope that you will pop down and see us before we go.
“We will be communicating more, closer to the time but we can confirm that we’ll be leaving on July 17.
“Thank you again for 10 amazing years, Karen, Craig and the family.”
The pub is among a number of Doncaster bars currently looking for new bosses, with the Wheatley Hotel and Ridgewood and Holly Bush in Edenthorpe also available.