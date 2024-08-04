New pub set to become "the place to be in Doncaster" as work starts on revamp
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Temple in Doncaster’s Market Place will open its doors in the coming months in the premises formerly occupiped by The Magdalen.
The project is from the owners of Hall Gate Irish bar O’Donegans and country and western themed bar Saddle and Shot.
A spokesperson said: “We couldn’t be more excited to share that earlier this week we completed the purchase of the momentous building in the centre of Doncaster, formerly known as the Magdalen.
“Get ready for a project like no other - one bursting with inspiration, creativity and passion.
“Inspired by the former Irish Middle Market that once stood right outside our front doors, we are dedicated to restoring the building back to its former glory.
"Our new building will be utilised to its fullest potential, and without giving too much away, we can say that this project will be a triple threat
“Without a doubt, this will become THE place to be in Doncaster. A one stop shop for all.”
Sharing photos of the bar undergoing a renovation, the spokesperson added: “As you can see from the pictures this place needs some love… but we’ve seen worse!
“So much space to work with! The boss loves it here also.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.