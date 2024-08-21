New pizzeria opens its doors in Doncaster today after a delayed start
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A new pizzeria is opening its doors in Doncaster today after a delayed start.
Weston Pizzeria at Weston Road in Balby will be officially open between 4pm-11pm.
The takeaway offers pizzas, nachos, garlic bread, cold drinks, side orders.
A spokesman said: “Sorry for the delay, we have hit a few hurdles on the way to getting open but Wednesday 21st August is the day at 44 Weston Road, DN4 8NF.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.