New pizzeria opens its doors in Doncaster today after a delayed start

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 21st Aug 2024, 13:39 BST
A new pizzeria is opening its doors in Doncaster today after a delayed start.

Weston Pizzeria at Weston Road in Balby will be officially open between 4pm-11pm.

The takeaway offers pizzas, nachos, garlic bread, cold drinks, side orders.

A spokesman said: “Sorry for the delay, we have hit a few hurdles on the way to getting open but Wednesday 21st August is the day at 44 Weston Road, DN4 8NF.”

