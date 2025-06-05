New managers sought to run landmark Doncaster pub

If you have ever fancied running your own pub, here’s your opportunity – with the chance to take control of a landmark Doncaster bar up for grabs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wheatley Hotel is being advertised via Love Your Pub – and is being described as “fantastic opportunity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The website offering the chance to run the pub stated: “This recently refurbished property is located in Doncaster and has three main sources of income - drinks, food, and accommodation.

New bosses are being sought to take over the running of the Wheatley Hotel.

"It is close to the hospital and city centre and on a main road surrounded by residential properties, making it easily accessible via motorway links.

"The pub is in excellent decorative condition and offers a traditional layout with a modern twist.

"Three main trading areas can accommodate a food offer: a games room with a bar, pool table, dartboard, and multiple screens for live sports viewing, a comfortable lounge area with a seating capacity of up to 60 covers, and a separate dining room with 36 covers set up for breakfasts and carvery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Wheatley Hotel also provides 11 en-suite letting rooms that have recently been modernised and can cater to a variety of occupants such as single, twin, double, and family rooms.

"The kitchen is well-equipped and in excellent condition, allowing for a substantial food business to operate.

"The property has a large beer garden located at the back, secured by perimeter fencing covered by grass, offering garden benches and two football goals for a 5-a-side pitch for families to enjoy.

"There is also a gazebo-type covered structure in this area to support BBQ and an outside bar operation, particularly popular in the summer months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To the front of the pub is another grassed open-plan area that offers guests benches to enjoy drinks alfresco.

"The Wheatley Hotel also has customer parking with a 30-space car park located to the front and side of the pub.

“Ever dreamt of being your own boss, running a thriving pub, and shaping a vibrant community hub?

"Partnering with Stonegate, the UK’s largest pub company, makes that dream a reality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The private accommodation is well presented and consists of one bedroom with a convenient kitchen. The letting accommodation could be re-instated to domestic rooms if conditions permit for the new publican.

“The Wheatley Hotel represents a fantastic opportunity for an experienced retailer to operate a substantial business which can rely on several income streams and cater for both the local community on a drink and dining basis, along with the capacity to attract professional clients to use the letting room facilities.

"This is supported by live sports and substantial garden solutions to both the front and rear of the pub creating a unique proposition unlikely matched in the local area.”

Full details are available HERE