New "magic and mystery" theme bar unveils Doncaster city centre opening date

A new themed bar and restaurant in Doncaster city centre will offer diners and drinkers a world of “magic and mystery” as well as potion making classes when it opens next month.

The Twisted Broom in Hall Gate will offer visitors a witches and wizards style experience when it opens on August 21.

The venue is the brainchild of the team behind the Enigma Escape Rooms, which has expanded its premises to create the brand new venue.

A spokesperson said: “Get ready to step into a world of magic and mystery at The Twisted Broom!

The Twisted Broom will open its doors next month.

“Join us for an unforgettable experience with our Potion Making classes, perfect for witches and wizards of all ages.

"Don’t miss out on the enchantment – book now and secure your spot for a magical adventure.”

As well as potion making, the new venue will also offer party options, an afternoon Wizards’ Tea, the Twisted Broom kitchen and more.

Announcing the plans earlier this year, a spokesman promised “something new, something different, something magical” and added that the venue will be: “A fully themed bar and restaurant for all the magical folks of Doncaster and surrounding areas, providing you all with food, drink and a whole lot of magic.”

The attraction currently offers four different themed escape rooms where visitors are locked in a room and have to solve a series of puzzles and clues in order to escape.

The newly extended building will also include what bosses have described as a “speakeasy” bar – echoing the Prohibition era of the 1920s from the United States.

The venue also offers viking axe throwing and interactive darts and is expanding into the former premises of The Bed Shop.

The escape rooms first opened in the city centre in 2016 and have gone on to become a huge hit with puzzle solving fans, drawing in visitors from all over the country.

The spokesperson added: “So, grab your cloak, bring your wand, and prepare yourself for a magical experience like no other.”

Visit: www.TwistedBroom.co.uk to book

For more details about events at The Enigma Rooms and to book, visit the website HERE