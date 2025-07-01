New Indian grill house and restaurant to open in Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 1st Jul 2025, 12:36 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2025, 12:37 BST
A new Indian grill house and restaurant offering bold flavours and vibrant dishes is set to open its doors in Doncaster city centre.

Rana’s Indian Grill House, which is based in Nether Hall Road, will burst onto the city’s eating out scene on July 9 from 3pm.

A spokesperson said: “At Rana’s, smoky tandoori grills meet the rich, comforting soul of South Indian cooking — all alongside the British Indian classics you crave.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Think juicy kebabs, flame-charred chicken, pillowy naan, tangy tamarind and creamy masalas that feel like home.

Rana's is opening its doors in Doncasterplaceholder image
Rana's is opening its doors in Doncaster

“Every dish brings the heat, the heart, and a whole lot of heritage.

“Get ready for bold flavours, warm vibes, and food made to be shared.

“We can’t wait to share our food and service with you.

“Thank you and looking forward to seeing you soon.

Please visit www.ranasindian.co.uk for bookings, information and menu.

Opening times

Monday to Friday: 3pm to 10pm

Saturday and Sunday: 12pm to 10pm

Related topics:Doncaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice