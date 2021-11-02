New gin and cocktail bar to open in Doncaster town centre - and it's taking on staff

Pinchos Bar will open with a special invite only night on November 11 before an official unveiling.

The bar, on the corner of Scot Lane and High Street, has taken shape over the last year in premises formerly used as by jewellery store HL Brown.

The business will serve a wide variety of gins as well as cocktails and is run by the same people behind Doncaster Wool Market Asian food stall Indian Street Hawker.

Pinchos Bar will open in Doncaster later this month. (Photo: Marie Caley).

The venue is currently hiring for a number of roles, with jobs advertised on its Facebook page, which can be found HERE

A spokesman said in a post: “We are looking for some talented people to join our team.