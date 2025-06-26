New era for Doncaster pub as managers bow out to make way for new bosses

A landmark Doncaster pub is set for a new era under new management after current bosses waved farewell to the bar.

The Wheatley Hotel has re-opened under new managers after an emotional farewell post from its former bosses.

They said: “Today the sun goes down on our time at the hotel as we pass the reigns to new management.

"It has been a fun three year journey with some laughs along the way and we wish the new team all the best for the future.

“Got to say a massive thanks to all our customers and staff for making it all possible.

“Here’s to a new future for the Wheatley Hotel.”

Earlier this month the venue at the junction of Thorne Road and Barnby Dun Road was advertised and described as “fantastic opportunity.”

The pub has had a troubled few months – a recent vandal attack saw a number of windows smashed by balaclava wearing yobs while in January, managers warned of “sad times ahead” – after a New Year’s Eve party offering up free drink and food was left empty after revellers failed to show.

The website offering the chance to run the pub stated: “This recently refurbished property is located in Doncaster and has three main sources of income - drinks, food, and accommodation.

"It is close to the hospital and city centre and on a main road surrounded by residential properties, making it easily accessible via motorway links.

"The pub is in excellent decorative condition and offers a traditional layout with a modern twist.

"Three main trading areas can accommodate a food offer: a games room with a bar, pool table, dartboard, and multiple screens for live sports viewing, a comfortable lounge area with a seating capacity of up to 60 covers, and a separate dining room with 36 covers set up for breakfasts and carvery.

“The Wheatley Hotel also provides 11 en-suite letting rooms that have recently been modernised and can cater to a variety of occupants such as single, twin, double, and family rooms.

"The kitchen is well-equipped and in excellent condition, allowing for a substantial food business to operate.

"The property has a large beer garden located at the back, secured by perimeter fencing covered by grass, offering garden benches and two football goals for a 5-a-side pitch for families to enjoy.

"There is also a gazebo-type covered structure in this area to support BBQ and an outside bar operation, particularly popular in the summer months.

“To the front of the pub is another grassed open-plan area that offers guests benches to enjoy drinks alfresco.

"The Wheatley Hotel also has customer parking with a 30-space car park located to the front and side of the pub.

"The private accommodation is well presented and consists of one bedroom with a convenient kitchen. The letting accommodation could be re-instated to domestic rooms if conditions permit for the new publican.

“The Wheatley Hotel represents a fantastic opportunity for an experienced retailer to operate a substantial business which can rely on several income streams and cater for both the local community on a drink and dining basis, along with the capacity to attract professional clients to use the letting room facilities.

"This is supported by live sports and substantial garden solutions to both the front and rear of the pub creating a unique proposition unlikely matched in the local area.”