New Doncaster waterside craft beer and street food bar opens its doors

The Gorilla Beer Hall opened on Friday (July 1) and will offer up a range of ales as well as food and entertainment at a spot alongside the canal in Mexborough.

The bar is the brainchild of three real ale enthusiasts behind the town’s Mad Ape Beer.

The venue has promised “craft beer, not cr*p beer” on what they describe as ‘the Meccie Riveria.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gorilla Beer Hall has opened in Mexborough.

A spokesman said: ”Gorilla Beer Hall is the latest bar from the Gorilla group.

"Located on the canalside in Mexborough, bringing you fantastic craft beers, live music and street food.”

It added: “Fantastic selection of craft beers on the bar, large selection of spirits, live music, VIP floor and banging street food.

“We'll be dropping details of our food offering, the live music you'll be able to come down and watch as well as everything else Gorilla on here” (the bar’s Facebook page HERE)

Food will be provided by Cult Classic Street Eats, who are “the guys behind Rad Dude and Jimmys at Cutlery Works, Sheffield.”

Mad Ape Beer was created as an entry point into the ‘younger’ market who may not currently be aligned with the UK craft beer movement, it states on the company’s website.

The firm is the brainchild of real ale fans and co-founders Jason White and Phil Paling and master brewer Ian Darvill.