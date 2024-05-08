New Doncaster restaurant offering "exceptional food and live music" set to open
Full details of the new venue – which will be entitled Cutlery & Keys – have yet to be made public, but owner Daniel Comer said: “Cutlery & Keys will be coming soon to Doncaster.
"I'm excited to share our delicious journey with you.
"Imagine cosy evenings filled with scrumptious bites, live tunes, and the warmest community vibes. Join me on this culinary adventure - let's create unforgettable memories together!
He added: “Culinary delights will meet soulful melodies. Get ready to embark on a unique dining experience curated with passion and community spirit.
"It will be a multi-cuisine restaurant in the heart of the city, not just a restaurant but an experience combining exceptional food and live music.”
“See you soon.”
