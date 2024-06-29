New Doncaster Nando's branch brings more than 40 jobs to city
The York Road branch – which becomes the firm’s second outlet in Doncaster – opened its doors last week and has already welcomed hundred of customers who have been tucking into its renowned Peri-Peri chicken dishes.
Among them was Free Press reporter Darren Burke who was given the chance to sample a few of the menu’s favourites including a delicious starter of houmous with a peri-peri drizzle served with warmed pitta triangles, followed by the chicken butterfly, two chicken breasts joined by crispy flame grilled skin and infused with spicy Peri-Peri sauce.
That was accompanied by a sizeable portion of Peri-Peri salted chips and a zingy bowl of spicy rice, all washed down with bottomless soft drinks with ice – just the thing on a red hot day.
And to round things off, the deliciously sweet and tasty Pastel de Nata – a custardy, flaky, buttery Portuguese style dessert.
Built on the site of a former golf supplies store just off York Road, the restaurant may look small from the outside, but the TARDIS style restaurant is deceptively large inside and beautifully decorated – the ideal place to while away an evening with friends in comfortable surroundings.
A spokesperson for Nando’s said: “Peri-Peri fans rejoice – Nando’s is excited to be opening its doors and firing up the grills in its second restaurant in Doncaster.
“The new restaurant will be serving all your favourite Nando’s dishes including the recently launched Fully Loaded Wrap, Peri-Chicken Gravy, Bottomless Soft Swirl and frozen cocktails.
A Rubro machine means you can now enjoy bottomless iced tea, and of course there’s plenty of Peri-Peri to keep things extra saucy too.
Nando’s champions it’s Southern African heritage by continually working with South African based artists and designers across all aspects of its restaurants including structural light pendants and bespoke fabrics.
Vibrant artworks from South African artists are also displayed throughout the restaurant, as part of Nando’s ongoing partnership with Spier Arts Trust. Keep an eye out for Nando’s first-ever fully recycled countertop on the Sauce Station too.
To deliver the unique Nando’s experience and its irresistible Peri-Peri to its new customers, Nando’s has created jobs for people in the area. These include hiring three roles through local charity Future Pathways CIC - who provide alternative provision, youth clubs, support, volunteer opportunities and education in Doncaster.
The charity will also receive food donations from the restaurant as part of Nando’s ‘No Chuckin’ Our Chicken’ initiative.
Restaurant manager, Ben Thompson said: “We’re so excited to have opened our second restaurant in Doncaster.
"The restaurant looks amazing. We’re enjoying welcoming customers with our irresistible flame-grilled Peri-Peri and good vibes.”
The new site seats 116 inside and 20 outside.
Flavour fans will also be able to click and collect, takeaway and order via Deliveroo, to enjoy their Nando’s at home.
Nando’s Doncaster – York Road restaurant can be found at Unit 9 Danum Retail Park Newcomen Road and is open from 11am seven days a week.
The firm already has a branch at Lakeside.
