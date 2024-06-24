New Doncaster coffee shop's tribute to iconic paint store which traded for 60 years
and live on Freeview channel 276
Old Man Staveleys Coffee Co has opened in the premises of the former Staveleys decorating centre in West Laith Gate, taking inspiration in its name from the store which closed its doors after more than six decades in 2018.
Situated next door to the Frenchgate centre, the new store offers a variety of coffees, as well as snacks and cold drinks inside a newly developed and colourful lounge and dining area.
The family-run painting and decorating firm announced its closure in January 2018 and had been run by three generations of the Staveley family, becoming a city centre staple.
A post on the store's Facebook page said the decision for closure was due to ill health. The shop the announced a closing down sale.
It read: "Sadly, after 63 years trading and due to ill health, Staveley's Paints will be closing down at the end of January 2018."
Customers expressed their sadness at the closure with one saying: "Such a shame. You will be sadly missed."
Another wrote: "Sorry to hear about that," while another added: "So sad. Sorry to hear that, shame after all these years."
Another customer wrote: "Sorry you are having to close due to illness, you will be missed.
"Thank you for the excellent service over the years. Nothing was too much trouble and you always gave great advice on all aspects of decorating."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.