New Doncaster coffee shop "lovely little cosy haven" say tourism chiefs
West Street Coffee has recently opened its doors near to The Leopard pub and the railway station in the city centre – and is already proving a hit with train travellers.
Now Doncaster tourism organisation Visit Doncaster has got on board, urging people to check out the cafe, which also sells fresh flowers.
A spokesperson said: “They are based just by the train station which makes for a perfect trip before or after a journey.
“This is a lovely little cosy haven with a selection of great cakes, sweet treats and savoury delights.
“They even have beautiful home grown flowers which are available to purchase for £4.
“Whether you are nearby or coming in. Please give them a try.”
It comes after the former Staveleys paint store in West Laith Gate was also transformed into a coffee shop, called Old Man Staveleys Coffee Co.
