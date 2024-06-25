New Doncaster coffee shop "lovely little cosy haven" say tourism chiefs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A recently opened Doncaster city centre coffee shop and cafe has been dubbed a “lovely little cosy haven” by tourism chiefs.

West Street Coffee has recently opened its doors near to The Leopard pub and the railway station in the city centre – and is already proving a hit with train travellers.

Now Doncaster tourism organisation Visit Doncaster has got on board, urging people to check out the cafe, which also sells fresh flowers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson said: “They are based just by the train station which makes for a perfect trip before or after a journey.

West St Coffee has recently opened its doors in Doncaster city centre.

“This is a lovely little cosy haven with a selection of great cakes, sweet treats and savoury delights.

“They even have beautiful home grown flowers which are available to purchase for £4.

“Whether you are nearby or coming in. Please give them a try.”